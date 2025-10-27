Cam Skattebo Had Message of Gratitude After Undergoing Ankle Surgery
Giants running back Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome ankle injury during the Week 8 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. During the second quarter of the game, Skattebo was carted off the field with his leg in an air cast after sustaining a dislocated ankle, and he was taken to a Philadelphia hospital to undergo surgery.
Just a day later, Skattebo was released from the hospital. The rookie running back took to social media to share a message of gratitude for his fans and those who oversaw his medical care in Philly.
"Thank you everyone for the support!! Surgery went well. I just want to thank the city of Philly for taking the best care of me. Every moment I spent in the hospital with family and friends I felt loved and supported in every way. Thank you to the doctors, surgeons, and staff that did their best work on me. This is just the beginning of my journey and I can’t wait to show you guys all about it!!!
GOD has a plan for me, stick the course and it will all work itself out, BRB," wrote Skattebo on X, formerly Twitter.
While recovering from surgery in the hospital, Skattebo received a visit from Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro, who brought the running back some cheesesteaks and other snacks. Clearly, Skattebo was appreciative of that gesture from the Eagles.
Skattebo's exciting rookie season came to an early halt as a result of the ankle injury. He'll begin rehabbing immediately in hopes of returning in 2026. The fourth-round pick toted the ball 101 times for 410 yards and scored five touchdowns in eight games this year, with an additional 24 receptions for 207 yards and two receiving touchdowns.