Cam Skattebo Gives Ryan Fitzpatrick Shirtless Chest-Bump to Celebrate Giants' Win
The Giants were flying high at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.
Behind a clean game from quarterback Jaxson Dart and the offense, the Giants rolled to a 34-17 victory over the Eagles for their second win of the season. Among the shining stars for the Big Blue on Thursday night was rookie Cam Skattebo, who rushed for a career-high 98 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
With the big performance, Skattebo punched his ticket for a spot on Prime Video's postgame show alongside Dart. And if you've tuned into the Thursday Night Football broadcast in the past, you probably know where this is heading.
As the interview wrapped up, Dart had a proposal for former NFL quarterback and current Prime Video analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick.
"I've been seeing Fitz take his shirt off," Dart said, referencing the almost weekly event that occurs on the Amazon airwaves. "If you take it off, Skat will take it off."
Skattebo grinned and nodded in approval, while Fitzgerald didn't look too sure. But the 42-year-old begrudgingly began to unbutton his Hawaiian shirt. It was showtime.
"Skatteboooooo!" Fitzgerald yelled into the microphone before giving the Giants rookie a chest bump.
"He's awesome. He's as genuine as they come. He's genuinely an idiot," Giants teammate Gunner Olszewski lovingly said of Skattebo in an interview with ESPN earlier this week. "[Reserved] is not in his wheelhouse. He doesn't know where he's at. Most rookies when they first get into the league are like, 'Oh my god, it's the NFL.' For him it's just another day playing football."
The Giants, now 2-4, have 10 days off before a Week 7 clash against the Broncos in Denver. If they win that one, New York might be back in the NFC playoff race—and there will certainly be more Skattebo shenanigans to come.