Cam Taylor-Britt Backed Up Chiefs Trash Talk With Amazing Interception Of Patrick Mahomes

Taylor-Britt came up with the interception of the year against the Chiefs.

Ryan Phillips

Cam Taylor-Britt backed up his trash talk about the Kansas City Chiefs and made an incredible play in the process.

Earlier in the week the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback downplayed Chiefs rookie receiver Xavier Worthy's ability on the field. On Sunday, while covering Worthy, he snagged the interception of the 2024 so far.

As the Chiefs faced second-and-13 from their own 38-yard line, Patrick Mahomes dropped back and looked for Worthy down the left sideline. He fired the ball in that direction and Taylor-Britt leaped up and snagged the ball with one hand for an amazing interception.

What a play. It's one of the best interceptions we've seen in years.

When asked what he had seen from Worthy, Taylor-Britt said, "Speed, that’s about it. He can run straight. Run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can’t do too much else, so that’s about it. Feel like you put your hands on him, he’s only 100-something pounds, so if you put your hands on him you gonna stop the speed, so basically get your hands on him."

That's some strong trash talk but he appears to have backed it up.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

