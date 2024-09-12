Bengals Cornerback Takes Bold Shot at Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy Ahead of AFC Rivalry Game
NFL matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals from recent years haven’t disappointed. Sunday’s game between the two AFC rivals likely won’t either, especially after one Bengals player decided to start the trash-talking a little early.
Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was asked what rookie Xavier Worthy brings to the Chiefs’ offense this year and he didn’t hold back on his blunt opinions.
“Speed, that’s about it,” Taylor-Britt said. “He can run straight. Run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can’t do too much else, so that’s about it. Feel like you put your hands on him, he’s only 100 something pounds, so if you put your hands on him you gonna stop the speed, so basically get your hands on him.”
That’s much easier said than done, as the Baltimore Ravens found out the hard way in their 27-20 Week 1 loss to the Chiefs.
Worthy was drafted by Kansas City with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft following a picks swap with the Buffalo Bills, a trade that the Bills franchise may already be starting to regret. The rookie is officially the fastest recorded NFL player with a 4.21-second 40-yard time from the combine, and his blazing speed has already caught the eye of several stars around the league.
After scoring a pair of touchdowns in the season-opener, Worthy’s role in the Chiefs offense could grow in the coming weeks, with second-year receiver Rashee Rice and trusty vet Travis Kelce also expected to improve as the season go on.
Heading into Sunday’s matchup at Arrowhead, Kansas City will look to clinch its third-straight win over Cincinnati in the relatively young AFC rivalry. The Chiefs previously beat the Bengals in their lone meeting last season—when backup quarterback Jake Browning was filling in for an injured Joe Burrow—and in the 2022 AFC conference championship game.