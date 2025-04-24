Cam Ward Already Setting Bold Goals For Rookie Season Ahead of NFL Draft
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has yet to get drafted, but he's already setting lofty expectations for his rookie season. Ward wants to do what no rookie quarterback has ever done—win the Super Bowl.
"Hoping to win a Super Bowl," Ward told CBS Sports before the draft. "I want to be the first rookie to do it in the first year. It's a lot to put out there, but I'm willing to do anything to try to make it happen."
Ward is expected to get drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 pick on Thursday. If this happens, it will be far from easy for Ward to lead the Titans to a Super Bowl victory. For one, the Titans have never won the Super Bowl in their franchise's history.
Beyond that, the odds are heavily stacked against a rookie quarterback making the Super Bowl. Not only will Ward be a first-year player learning and adjusting to play well at the NFL level, but he will have to do so on a Titans team that hasn't been a contender in recent seasons. After all, there's a reason the Titans have the No. 1 pick in the draft.
No rookie quarterback has ever made or won the Super Bowl. A number of rookie quarterbacks have made a conference championship game, including two over the last three years—Brock Purdy and Jayden Daniels. Both of those cases, however, were outliers. Purdy was fortunate to get drafted to a team that was already uber-talented and a Super Bowl contender. Daniels got drafted to a team with the No. 2 pick, but proved to be an exception in basically every metric. Daniels went on to have one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history to lead the Washington Commanders to their first NFC title game in decades, and even then, did not go on to the Super Bowl.
It wouldn't be impossible for Ward to win the Super Bowl, but it would certainly be unprecedented.