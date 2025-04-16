Cam Ward Is Already Shouting Out Future Titans Teammates
Cam Ward is the likely top pick in the upcoming NFL draft. The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 pick and need a quarterback and Ward is widely considered the best quarterback prospect in the draft, so it all makes perfect sense.
While the NFL prefers to keep a little mystery and drama headed into the actual event, Ward continues to tip his hand. He was playing Fortnite recently when someone asked him to name his top four running backs in the NFL. Rather than name Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley, he went with players on the Titans roster.
"My top four running backs in the league right now," Ward repeated. "I would say Tony Pollard, Spears..."
Tony Pollard led the Titans with 1,079 yards last season and Tyjae Spears was second with 312 yards. Unfortunately, Ward was too caught up in the game to look up the current Titans depth chart and give Julius Chestnut and Jabari Small shout outs as well.