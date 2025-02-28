Cam Ward Offers Thoughts on Potentially Being Selected by Giants, Jets in NFL Draft
Could Cam Ward be trading the sunny beaches of Miami for the Big Apple this spring?
The New York Giants and New York Jets hold the No. 3 and No. 7 picks in the draft, respectively, and are both in need of a quarterback. Ward is projected to be one of the top two quarterbacks taken in the 2025 draft—and potentially even the No. 1 pick.
At the NFL combine, Ward shared his thoughts on both the Giants' and Jets' situations. Of the Jets, Ward was complimentary of their receiving core and defense, and called it "exciting" to speak with head coach Aaron Glenn.
"I think the Jets are not too far off, maybe a couple pieces, and I'm just hoping that I can be one of them," he said.
Ward also shared positive sentiments about his meeting with the Giants.
"It went real well, especially getting a chance to watch their offense, watch the players they have in Malik [Nabers]," Ward said. "The defense they have is a good defense. It's a lot of similar concepts as what I did in my previous years at Incarnate Ward and Miami. I think just from a situation standpoint, all teams looking for a quarterback are going to be good situations."
A con of coming to play for a New York team will additionally mean facing greater scrutiny as an unproven quarterback, but Ward isn't shying away from that pressure.
"There isn't one time in my life where I wasn't in the spotlight," Ward said. "It's crazy to see how everything can change, so I'm not worried about no spotlight. At the end of the day, the cameras are going to find you. You're the franchise quarterback somewhere. So, I just put my head down. I work every day. In the long run it's going to pay off."
The issue is even if the Giants and Jets want to draft Ward, there's a strong chance he is taken before they get the chance to pick. The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns hold the top two picks in the draft, and both could use a quarterback.
Ward noted that he has had "good interactions" with the Titans brass at the combine this week, and complimented the Browns' "unbelievable" offensive line and receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Ultimately, Ward held a optimistic view of all the teams that could draft him.
"All teams looking for quarterbacks would be good situations," he said.