Cam Ward Is Ready to Be ‘Plug-and-Play’ Starter for Titans if Taken With First Pick
The Tennessee Titans have not officially decided who they will select with the No. 1 pick at the NFL Draft, but signs are pointing to two good options: Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter or Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
Ward, who decided to not throw at the NFL scouting combine this weekend, seems ready for the task if the Titans choose him over Carter in April. He told reporters on Friday that he had some "good interactions" with the Titans this week in Indianapolis.
"We've had good interactions," Ward said, via the Titans' team website. "Myself, with coach [Brian] Callahan, the quarterbacks coach [Bo Hardegree] and also the GM [Mike Borgonzi]. It's a great staff they have put together. They have unbelievable players. I just hope God puts me in a good situation."
If the Titans go with Ward first overall, he sounds like he'll be ready to go, even if that calls for him being the team's starter in 2025.
"I think I know a decent amount [about the Tennessee's offense]," Ward said. "I was able to watch a couple of their games this past season. A lot of their route concepts are similar stuff that we do [at Miami]. So, if I'm drafted there, I just think it'd be plug-and-play."
The Titans need a couple key positions filled, and they haven't had the best luck with quarterbacks in recent years. Will Levis went 2-10 as a starter last season for the Titans.
We'll see what the Titans end up doing in April.