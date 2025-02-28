SI

Cam Ward Is Ready to Be ‘Plug-and-Play’ Starter for Titans if Taken With First Pick

He explained how Miami's offense is similar to that of the Titans.

Madison Williams

Miami quarterback Cam Ward speaks to media at the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward speaks to media at the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans have not officially decided who they will select with the No. 1 pick at the NFL Draft, but signs are pointing to two good options: Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter or Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

Ward, who decided to not throw at the NFL scouting combine this weekend, seems ready for the task if the Titans choose him over Carter in April. He told reporters on Friday that he had some "good interactions" with the Titans this week in Indianapolis.

"We've had good interactions," Ward said, via the Titans' team website. "Myself, with coach [Brian] Callahan, the quarterbacks coach [Bo Hardegree] and also the GM [Mike Borgonzi]. It's a great staff they have put together. They have unbelievable players. I just hope God puts me in a good situation."

If the Titans go with Ward first overall, he sounds like he'll be ready to go, even if that calls for him being the team's starter in 2025.

"I think I know a decent amount [about the Tennessee's offense]," Ward said. "I was able to watch a couple of their games this past season. A lot of their route concepts are similar stuff that we do [at Miami]. So, if I'm drafted there, I just think it'd be plug-and-play."

The Titans need a couple key positions filled, and they haven't had the best luck with quarterbacks in recent years. Will Levis went 2-10 as a starter last season for the Titans.

We'll see what the Titans end up doing in April.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL