Cam Ward Was in Awe After He Received Heartwarming Message From Tom Brady
The Tennessee Titans handed the keys to their future over to Cam Ward when they selected the former Miami quarterback with the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. That's a lot of weight on the 23-year-old QB's shoulders, but he got some encouragement from the best person possible ahead of his first preseason game and forthcoming rookie season.
On Tuesday, Fanatics debutedThe Locker Room, a documentary short where several top rookies were surprised with personal video messages and inscribed jerseys from some of the NFL's retired legends. Ward was lucky enough to receive a message and souvenir from one of the greatest to ever play the position: Tom Brady. Brady welcomed Ward into the NFL and the league's newest No. 1 pick couldn't believe it.
"That's crazy for the greatest player of all time to send me a video like that," Ward said after hearing the heartfelt words from the seven-time Super Bowl champ.
In an outstanding final collegiate season, Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns against just seven interceptions for the Hurricanes on his way to becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist. Now, he's set to take the helm for the Titans who are coming off a 3-14 season. He's will see some action in Tennessee's first preseason game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Brady will be watching every step of the way.
You can watch Ward's reaction, as well as the scenes from other top NFL rookies, below: