SI

Cam Ward Was in Awe After He Received Heartwarming Message From Tom Brady

The Titans made Ward the newest quarterback to go No. 1 in April's draft.

Blake Silverman

Cam Ward got an awesome message from Tom Brady ahead of his rookie season
Cam Ward got an awesome message from Tom Brady ahead of his rookie season / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans handed the keys to their future over to Cam Ward when they selected the former Miami quarterback with the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. That's a lot of weight on the 23-year-old QB's shoulders, but he got some encouragement from the best person possible ahead of his first preseason game and forthcoming rookie season.

On Tuesday, Fanatics debutedThe Locker Room, a documentary short where several top rookies were surprised with personal video messages and inscribed jerseys from some of the NFL's retired legends. Ward was lucky enough to receive a message and souvenir from one of the greatest to ever play the position: Tom Brady. Brady welcomed Ward into the NFL and the league's newest No. 1 pick couldn't believe it.

"That's crazy for the greatest player of all time to send me a video like that," Ward said after hearing the heartfelt words from the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

In an outstanding final collegiate season, Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns against just seven interceptions for the Hurricanes on his way to becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist. Now, he's set to take the helm for the Titans who are coming off a 3-14 season. He's will see some action in Tennessee's first preseason game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Brady will be watching every step of the way.

You can watch Ward's reaction, as well as the scenes from other top NFL rookies, below:

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL