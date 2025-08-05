Giants Rookie Cam Skattebo Gets Choked Up by Heartwarming Message From Eddie George
Cam Skattebo is on the cusp of getting carries on Sundays.
The New York Giants selected him in the fourth round with the No. 105 pick in the 2025 NFL draft in what was an emotional moment for the former Arizona State star rusher. He broke out as a national star during his final season for the Sun Devils and was one of the best players on display during last season's College Football Playoff.
Just ahead of his rookie season in the Big Apple, he received an incredibly sweet message from one of the NFL's legendary rushers: Eddie George. On Tuesday, Fanatics debuted The Locker Room, a documentary short where several top rookies were surprised with personal video messages and inscribed jerseys from some of the NFL's retired legends.
George encouraged Skattebo, providing the advice to "begin the journey with the end in mind and you'll be just fine." Then, he received a signed jersey from George with even more words of wisdom, which got Skattebo choked up.
"It means a lot just knowing how much he cares," Skattebo said after hearing and reading his message from George. "Because coming from a great and somebody that has done it and knows what it takes. I know he's there for me if I need it."
In nine NFL seasons, George rushed for 10,441 yards and 68 touchdowns. He was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1996 and went on to make four straight Pro Bowls from '97 to 2000. He won the Heisman Trophy in his final year at Ohio State, rushing for 1,927 yards and 24 scores, similar to Skattebo's senior numbers at Arizona State of 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.
The two can certainly relate as collegiate stars as George helps instill what it takes to get the job done at the next level.
You can watch Skattebo's emotional reaction, as well as the scenes from other top NFL rookies, below: