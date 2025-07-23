Cam Ward Shared His Honest Reaction to Will Levis's Season-Ending Surgery
The reins of the Titans offense were already likely in the hands of No. 1 pick Cam Ward when he was taken in the draft this spring, but that reality was confirmed earlier this week when it was announced that a Will Levis would undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him for the 2025 season.
It’s just a slight shake-up for the Titans, possibly moving up Ward’s timeline a bit, but teams in the modern NFL don’t take quarterbacks with the first pick in the draft to stash them behind a non-superstar.
Speaking with reporters as training camp opened this week, Ward wished his teammate the best in his recovery, but apparently didn’t put too much thought into how Levis’s surgery may or may not have altered the depth chart.
"I really didn't have a reaction. I focus on Cam Ward," Ward said when asked of his response after hearing the news.
That’s the type of confidence you expect out of your next franchise quarterback.
"I've been waiting on opportunity," Ward also said during his presser. "So you know I'm blessed. Not a lot of people get a chance to do what they love. So every time I wake up, I get a chance to step on the field and I'm excited whether it's a good or bad day. You just got to take the wins with the losses."
The Titans kick off their 2025 season on September 7 with a trip to play the Denver Broncos.