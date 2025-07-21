SI

Titans QB Will Levis to Miss 2025 Season Due to Injury

Levis has elected to undergo surgery on his throwing shoulder.

Madison Williams

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass at OTAs.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass at OTAs. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Will Levis will miss the 2025 season as he has chosen to undergo surgery on his throwing arm on July 29, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Levis will be expected to be ready to return in 2026. The Titans fully support Levis's decision to undergo surgery.

This opens up a lot of opportunity for the Titans' No. 1 pick Cam Ward to be named the starter for the 2025 season. After the Titans drafted Ward in April, general manager Mike Borgonzi wouldn't name the team's 2025 starter. With Levis now out for next season, it wouldn't be shocking if Ward is named QB1. We'll see what comes out of training camp this week.

The Titans released a statement shortly after the news dropped.

Levis suffered a shoulder sprain last season on Sept. 30, which kept him out for three games.He was later benched towards the end of the season for Mason Rudolph after some disappointing starts. The team went 2-10 when Levis started, with one of those wins coming from the game he suffered his injury.

The quarterback completed 63.1% of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL