Titans QB Will Levis to Miss 2025 Season Due to Injury
Will Levis will miss the 2025 season as he has chosen to undergo surgery on his throwing arm on July 29, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
Levis will be expected to be ready to return in 2026. The Titans fully support Levis's decision to undergo surgery.
This opens up a lot of opportunity for the Titans' No. 1 pick Cam Ward to be named the starter for the 2025 season. After the Titans drafted Ward in April, general manager Mike Borgonzi wouldn't name the team's 2025 starter. With Levis now out for next season, it wouldn't be shocking if Ward is named QB1. We'll see what comes out of training camp this week.
The Titans released a statement shortly after the news dropped.
Levis suffered a shoulder sprain last season on Sept. 30, which kept him out for three games.He was later benched towards the end of the season for Mason Rudolph after some disappointing starts. The team went 2-10 when Levis started, with one of those wins coming from the game he suffered his injury.
The quarterback completed 63.1% of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season.