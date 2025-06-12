Cam Ward Has Three Perfectly On Brand Plans for His Summer
Cam Ward has impressed the Tennessee Titans in a lot of ways since they selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. His answer to a question on Thursday is likely to make them even happier.
After a minicamp practice, the 23-year-old quarterback was asked about his plans for the summer. His answer was perfect.
"Just work out, stay in the playbook and throw the f--- out of the ball," Ward said.
That's just an A-plus answer for a rookie quarterback.
Ward was the runaway favorite to be the top selection in the 2025 draft, and that speaks to how good teams thought he could be. The Miami product was a consensus All-American in 2024 and the ACC Player of the Year.
The Hurricanes were the third team he played for in his college career, and he made the most of his one season on campus.
During the 2024 season he completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards with 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
He has already impressed his teammates with the Titans in the brief time he's been with the team. His work this summer should only solidify that.