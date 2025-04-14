Cam Ward, Travis Hunter Highlight List of Players Set to Attend NFL Draft
Ten days before the NFL draft commences on April 24, a list of 17 players planning to attend the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin has been announced by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The list of players attending the draft in person is highlighted by star Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the draft this year, and they are expected to take Ward to become their next franchise quarterback. Hunter, the reigning Heisman trophy winner, is one of the most fascinating players in the draft as some consider him the best receiver and the best cornerback prospect in the class. Hunter could very well be taken No. 2, especially since the Browns have reported interest in selecting him.
Here are the 15 other players officially attending the draft:
1. Alabama guard Tyler Booker
2. Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell
3. LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell
4. Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter
5. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart
6. Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden
7. Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham
8. Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart
9. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty
10. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson
11. Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan
12. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe
13. Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons
14. Georgia safety Malaki Starks
15. Georgia defensive end Mykal Williams
Two of the most surprising players planning to attend the draft this year are Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart. Only Round 1 takes place on Day 1 of the NFL draft and neither Milroe or Dart are sure-fire first-round picks. Both could end up getting selected in Round 1, but there is also a chance they are left waiting in the green room all night.
The most notable player not planning to attend the draft is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. This is not necessarily a surprise though, as Sanders has previously stated he plans to watch the draft from Colorado, not Green Bay.