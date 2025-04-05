Report: 'Growing Belief' That Browns' Preference at No. 2 Pick Has Changed
Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter took part in his school's pro day this week, as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner worked out for pro scouts as one of the top prospects available in the NFL draft later this month.
The Browns met with Hunter and his teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, on Thursday night over dinner. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski were among those in attendance.
Following the pro day and meeting, there's a "growing belief" that Hunter is the favorite to go to Cleveland with the No. 2 pick, according to a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic.
That's a new one. Back in March, ESPN's Adam Schefter called Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter the "likely pick" at No. 2—but it appears this is no longer the case.
If not Carter, the Browns also are certainly in the quarterback market, but the opportunity to draft a versatile two-way star in Hunter may be too good for the franchise to pass up.