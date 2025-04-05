SI

Report: 'Growing Belief' That Browns' Preference at No. 2 Pick Has Changed

What will Cleveland do at No. 2?

Mike McDaniel

Kevin Stefanski will enter his sixth season as the Browns' head coach in 2025.
Kevin Stefanski will enter his sixth season as the Browns' head coach in 2025. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter took part in his school's pro day this week, as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner worked out for pro scouts as one of the top prospects available in the NFL draft later this month.

The Browns met with Hunter and his teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, on Thursday night over dinner. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski were among those in attendance.

Following the pro day and meeting, there's a "growing belief" that Hunter is the favorite to go to Cleveland with the No. 2 pick, according to a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

That's a new one. Back in March, ESPN's Adam Schefter called Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter the "likely pick" at No. 2—but it appears this is no longer the case.

If not Carter, the Browns also are certainly in the quarterback market, but the opportunity to draft a versatile two-way star in Hunter may be too good for the franchise to pass up.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL