SI

Cameras Capture Classy Moment Between Justin Herbert, Bo Nix Following 'TNF' Battle

The former Oregon quarterbacks linked up after the Chargers' win over the Broncos.

Mike Kadlick

Herbert and Nix fought hard on Thursday night.
Herbert and Nix fought hard on Thursday night. / Photo via Prime Video.
In this story:

After a high-scoring, hard-fought battle on Thursday Night Football, quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Bo Nix showed the ultimate respect for one another at midfield.

As both teams came together following the Chargers' 34–27 win over the Broncos, cameras captured a cool moment between the two signal callers. Take a look:

Nix—Denver's first-round rookie—could be seen saying, "Good job," to Herbert before the embrace.

Both quarterbacks played college football with the Oregon Ducks, so the connection between the two is noteworthy. Herbert played in Eugene from 2016 to '19, and Nix from 2022 to '23.

Now set to face off against each other plenty of times in the AFC West, the former Ducks are 1-1 against each other in their NFL career. This time? Herbert and Chargers' win over Nix's Broncos gave them a leg-up in the AFC playoff picture.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL