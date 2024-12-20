Cameras Capture Classy Moment Between Justin Herbert, Bo Nix Following 'TNF' Battle
After a high-scoring, hard-fought battle on Thursday Night Football, quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Bo Nix showed the ultimate respect for one another at midfield.
As both teams came together following the Chargers' 34–27 win over the Broncos, cameras captured a cool moment between the two signal callers. Take a look:
Nix—Denver's first-round rookie—could be seen saying, "Good job," to Herbert before the embrace.
Both quarterbacks played college football with the Oregon Ducks, so the connection between the two is noteworthy. Herbert played in Eugene from 2016 to '19, and Nix from 2022 to '23.
Now set to face off against each other plenty of times in the AFC West, the former Ducks are 1-1 against each other in their NFL career. This time? Herbert and Chargers' win over Nix's Broncos gave them a leg-up in the AFC playoff picture.