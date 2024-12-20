Justin Herbert Breaks NFL Record in Chargers' Thursday Night Win Over Broncos
History was made in more ways than one on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.
Alongside kicker Cameron Dicker and his successful free kick attempt, quarterback Justin Herbert also added himself to the record books in LA's 34–27 win over Denver.
With a 23-of-31 passing performance, the Chargers signal-caller set the record for most completions in league history before turning 27 years old.
Herbert has now completed 1,981 passes through his first 77 NFL games on a career 69% completion percentage. He's also thrown 132 touchdowns while adding 13 more on the ground.
On Thursday night in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old quarterback helped the Chargers mount an 11-point comeback, leading his offense to 21 straight points on the Broncos' defense in the second half. Herbert threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Los Angeles had lost two straight coming into Week 16, but its victory over Denver brought the Chargers to 9-6 on the season and moved them into the No. 6 seed—for now—in the AFC playoff race.
After a mini-bye, they'll head to New England next Saturday to take on Drake Maye and the New England Patriots.