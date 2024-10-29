SI

Cameras Caught Bears' Tyrique Stevenson Making Bet With Commanders Fans Before Wild Loss

The Bears defensive back had himself quite a Sunday in the loss to the Commanders.

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson made a bet with a Commanders fan during the game on Sunday, adding to the intrigue of his mishap on the Hail Mary.
Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson became an internet meme on Sunday when he was seen taunting Washington Commanders fans while, unbeknownst to him, the Commanders had already snapped the ball on their converted Hail Mary at the end of the game.

Stevenson got himself back into the play late, and nearly knocked the ball away to end the game for the Bears, before Washington receiver Noah Brown snagged the Hail Mary for the improbable game-winning score for the Commanders.

Stevenson's lack of attention to the task at hand prior to the Hail Mary has subsequently been made fun of since Sunday afternoon. Adding to the intrigue is a clip that's now circulating showing Stevenson trash talking Commanders fans on the sideline during pregame warmups.

The trash talking and unspecified handshake bet before the game was clearly all in good fun, but it's a tough look for Stevenson, who had himself quite the difficult afternoon in the close road loss for the Bears.

