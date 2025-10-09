Cameras Caught Chiefs Player’s Incredible Hustle Play on Patrick Mahomes’s Pick-Six
Some Chiefs players arguably didn't show enough hustle during Monday night's disappointing loss to the Jaguars. Others went above and beyond.
In the 31–28 defeat, Patrick Mahomes threw a brutal interception in the red zone late in the third quarter, which led to Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd returning it to the house for a 99-yard touchdown.
Lloyd showed off his blistering speed and quickness on his end-to-end run, but one Chiefs' offensive player very nearly caught up to him. A replay of the pick-six shows Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton standing in the end zone as he watched Mahomes turn the ball over. Immediately after Lloyd caught the ball, Thornton turned on the jets and raced back to try to stop the score.
Thornton sprinted past several of his teammates and even got blocked out of the bounds by a Jaguars defender, but he was still able to make it all the way to the other 5-yard-line before Lloyd just barely slipped out of his grasp.
Watch that incredible effort below:
Such an awesome play from the Chiefs' former practice squad addition.
So far this season, Thornton has carved out a small but valuable role in the Chiefs' spread-out passing offense as one of Mahomes's favorite deep threats, as Thornton currently leads the NFL with 20.9 yards per catch.