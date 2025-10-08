What Andy Reid Told Chris Jones About Lack of Hustle on Jaguars' Game-Winning TD
The Jaguars defeated the Chiefs on Monday Night Football thanks to an unusual game-winning touchdown run from Trevor Lawrence dubbed the "Slip 6."
On first-and-goal from the Chiefs' 1-yard line, Trevor Lawrence got stepped on by one of his offensive linemen after taking the snap. Lawrence stumbled and fell to the ground, but since he wasn't touched down, he got up and ran into the end zone for the score.
Noticeably, once Lawrence went down, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones slowed up and seemed to stop engaging in the play. Even as Lawrence stood up and began running, Jones was not hustling to try and stop Lawrence or get to the area he was running. There wasn't necessarily a strong chance Jones would have prevented the touchdown had he ran over, but it wasn't a good look for him to be moving slowly as Lawrence scored.
"You can't think that the guy's down. You can't think that," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of his message to Jones on Wednesday. "You gotta just play the play, he knows. He's been around this thing a long time, that's really what it came down to."
Jones previously said of the play, "I thought multiple times we had him. We just got to finish. We've got to finish. We got multiple guys there that we just got to finish that play. It was a fluke play for him to be able to break that many tackles. But yeah, I put it on us as a defense. We've got to finish. We've got to bring him down on that."
That touchdown run was one of a number of mistakes from the Chiefs in their loss to the Jaguars. Between the final touchdown, penalties, Mahomes throwing a pick-six and errors on special teams, the Chiefs were unable to overcome all these mistakes to win. Instead, they fall to 2-3 on the season and will prepare to face the Lions.