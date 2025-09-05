Cameras Caught Cowboys Defender Trash Talking Jalen Hurts After QB Scored Second TD
The Eagles and Cowboys played a very contentious rivalry game in the 2025 NFL season opener on Thursday night. Multiple shoving matches led to multiple personal foul penalties and Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott.
The other quarterback in the game, defending Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, also got into it with an opponent. Hurts had a monster first half completing 9 of 11 passes for 93 yards to go along with six carries for 48 yards and two rushing touchdowns on Philadelphia's first two possessions.
It was after his second touchdown that a Cowboys defender approached him and got in his face as he ran off the field. The defender was Trevon Diggs, who did not appear to be involved in the play at all.
Now, Hurts and Diggs were teammates at Alabama from 2016 to 2018, so it could have been good-natured ribbing between two friends, but we just saw someone ejected for spitting, so it’s not like there was a cheery mood on the field.
The Cowboys defense did not get a single stop in the first half, and one of their players is talking trash right after a touchdown? That's just unserious.
Given a chance to actually do something on the next possession, Diggs got carried into the end zone by Saquon Barkley as he scored the Eagles third rushing touchdown of the half.
Barkley, who saw the interaction between Hurts and Diggs earlier in the quarter, gave the cornerback a pat on the back before getting up to celebrate.