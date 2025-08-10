Cameras Caught Dak Prescott Making Bold Prediction in Postgame Chat With Rams Owner
Dak Prescott appears to have high expectations for the Cowboys this season.
Following Dallas's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Prescott and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met up with Rams owner Stan Kroenke on the field. Prescott could be seen shaking Kroenke's hand before telling him, "We'll meet y'all in the NFC Championship."
The Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 campaign, but it's not completely out of left field for Prescott to make such a bold statement. Prescott was injured for much of the 2024 campaign, but Dallas did make the postseason in three consecutive seasons prior to last year.
The Cowboys infamously hold the NFC's longest drought without a conference championship appearance, having last made the conference title game in the 1995 season. They will also have to compete with the Eagles and Commanders for a division title and playoff spot, which won't make the path to the NFC championship game any easier.
On the other side, the Rams are strong contenders to get to the NFC championship game. Los Angeles advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs last season and nearly pulled off the comeback against the Eagles, the eventual Super Bowl champions. With Matthew Stafford likely in the final seasons of his career, the Rams are in "win now" mode before he hangs it up.
A Cowboys-Rams NFC championship game might not be the most expected outcome this season, but there are far crazier predictions than Prescott's.