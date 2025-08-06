SI

Dak Prescott Reveals NSFW Two-Word Message He Sent to Micah Parsons After Trade Demand

Prescott said he texted Parsons after the All-Pro defender demanded a trade from the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott texted Micah Parsons after the All-Pro defender demanded a trade from the Cowboys.
The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with the fallout of the Micah Parsons trade demand this week after the All-Pro's contract negotiations with Jerry Jones blew up into a nuclear-level disaster.

Dak Prescott is one of Parsons's teammates who is intimately familiar with what it's like to go through a protracted negotiation process with the Jones family, and has weighed in on the situation a few times since training camp began. On Tuesday, he revealed what he said to Parsons after the trade demand went public.

Per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Prescott texted Parsons a two-word message upon learning of the request: "F---, man."

"He knows what that means," Prescott told Epstein. “It wasn’t f--- you, Micah, or f--- them. It’s more of a f---, this is frustrating for everybody involved."

It is a frustration likely shared by many in Dallas. The Cowboys have a lot of pressure on them this upcoming season, as always, and past failures have shown distractions of this caliber are detrimental to winning football games. CeeDee Lamb echoed Prescott's sentiment just after Parsons released his statement, too.

The frustration will only grow the longer a deal doesn't get done. Jones & Co. still don't seem terribly motivated to do so, however, given they had yet to reach out to Parsons's agent as of Tuesday. So everybody involved better buckle up for the long haul.

