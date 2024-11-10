SI

Cameras Caught Deebo Samuel Grabbing Teammate's Throat in Heated Sideline Moment

Andy Nesbitt

Deebo Samuel grabbed Taybor Pepper's throat after a missed field goal by the 49ers.
Deebo Samuel grabbed Taybor Pepper's throat after a missed field goal by the 49ers. / @FoxSports
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL this year. After losing in the Super Bowl last season, they've struggled to a 4-4 record heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.

Tempers flared on the 49ers' sideline after kicker Jake Moody missed his third field goal of the game. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was seen grabbing long snapper Taybor Pepper in the throat as they made their way to the bench

This was not a good look at all for Samuel or the 49ers:

The 49ers coughed up a late lead in the fourth quarter but then won the game on... a last-second field goal by Moody.

We'll have to see how the team addresses that ugly moment after the game.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL