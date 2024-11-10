Cameras Caught Deebo Samuel Grabbing Teammate's Throat in Heated Sideline Moment
The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL this year. After losing in the Super Bowl last season, they've struggled to a 4-4 record heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.
Tempers flared on the 49ers' sideline after kicker Jake Moody missed his third field goal of the game. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was seen grabbing long snapper Taybor Pepper in the throat as they made their way to the bench
This was not a good look at all for Samuel or the 49ers:
The 49ers coughed up a late lead in the fourth quarter but then won the game on... a last-second field goal by Moody.
We'll have to see how the team addresses that ugly moment after the game.
