Cameras Caught Eagles Fans Losing Their Minds After Another Bizarre Nick Sirianni Decision
The Philadelphia Eagles failed to score a single point through three quarters of play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. They had a couple of chances to put points on the board, but Nick Sirianni chose to bypass those chances. Eagles fans in the crowd at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans were quite displeased by those choices.
First, in the waning moments of the second quarter, Philly faced a fourth-and-one from the Saints' 15-yard line. With only 14 seconds remaining Sirianni decided to go for it and give his team a few shots at the end zone. Unfortunately for Philly, Saquon Barkley got stuffed, resulting in a turnover on downs. The Eagles trotted to the locker room with no points on the board.
Hopes that Sirianni might have learned his lesson were quickly dashed. On the Eagles' first possession of the second half, the offense faced a fourth-and-three, this time from the Saints' 34-yard line. Sirianni chose, again, to keep kicker Jake Elliott on the bench and went for it. Again, the Eagles were denied and turned the ball over on downs.
The FOX cameras flashed to Philly faithful after the second failed conversion and they were... unhappy.
Tough to blame them. After a catastrophic end to the 2023 season matters haven't improved much in 2024. Sirianni's decision-making is suspect and Jalen Hurts is turning the ball over at an unsustainable rate.
A bad time to be an Eagles fan.