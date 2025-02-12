Cameras Caught Jalen Hurts's Special Message to Saquon Barkley During Super Bowl Win
Before the Philadelphia Eagles officially became Super Bowl champions for the second time on Sunday, quarterback Jalen Hurts was captured sharing a heartwarming message with running back Saquon Barkley. During the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts took a moment to give Barkley credit for helping the team reach that point.
"That's you, that's you," Hurts told Barkley on the sideline.
Barkley brushed it off, responding, "Come on. All of us, man."
"I know it's all of us," Hurts said. "But you don't understand the difference you made. We right there, but you like that last piece."
Barkley certainly proved to be one of the most impactful offseason additions that helped the Eagles go from an early exit last postseason to Super Bowl champions this year. Along with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, linebacker Zack Baun, and rookie cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, Barkley played a key role in Philadelphia returning to the Super Bowl and winning it this time around.
Barkley can deflect the credit, but it doesn't change how much he impacted this team. Thanks in large part to Barkley, the Eagles offense reached a new level, as it became too difficult for most teams to stop the talented halfback and the passing game, a major reason this team won 10 straight games at one point in the regular season.
Once the postseason began, the Barkley effect proved enormous in their first three playoff wins, as he rushed for over 100 yards in each game and a combined five touchdowns. Even while he was statistically limited during the Super Bowl, his presence opened up opportunities for Hurts and the passing game.
Barkley wasn't the only reason the Eagles won the Super Bowl, but it's much harder to see Philadelphia having the level of success they did this season without him.