Jalen Hurts Created His Own Iconic Photo With the Super Bowl Trophy
The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl. In the process Jalen Hurts threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another. It was a tremendous performance that resulted in the Super Bowl MVP.
After the game Hurts remained incredibly calm about the whole thing as he was interviewed by Erin Andrews and then passed on some cake offered to him by Saquon Barkley.
Hurts did at least partake in a celebratory cigar later in the evening as he sat on the floor and enjoyed some quiet time with the Lombardi Trophy. A moving image—both literal and figurative—of Hurts and the trophy was captured by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.
That is probably an iconic image that will follow Hurts for the rest of his life. It's the opposite of the one that became his screensaver after losing the Chiefs two years ago. It's the kind of image that only a few people ever get to be a part of.
People like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Or even Patrick Mahomes. When you win you get to hold the trophy. When you're important, you get to take cool pictures. Now Hurts has one of his own.