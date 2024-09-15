SI

Cameras Caught Jerry Jones's Frustrated Reaction to Bad First Half by Cowboys

Dallas was down by double-digits entering halftime at home against New Orleans.

Liam McKeone

Jones wasn't pleased with his team's first half performance.
Jones wasn't pleased with his team's first half performance. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys's home opener on Sunday did not go according to plan over the first two quarters. The visiting New Orleans Saints took it to the home side in the first half, putting up 35 points on the extremely talented Cowboys defense. On the other side of the ball, Dak Prescott didn't get much going. He threw a pick and the offense's only touchdown came on a broken play that led to a CeeDee Lamb touchdown.

All that meant the Cowboys were down double-digits entering the second half, 35-16. And owner Jerry Jones was mighty displeased. The Fox cameras caught his frustrated reaction as the first half came to an end.

A fair enough reaction. Between the new contracts given out to Lamb and Prescott, Jones invested hundreds of millions of dollars into this team over the offseason. And in their first showing in front of home fans, they get rolled. A tough pill to swallow, even if the Saints are looking like legitimate playoff contenders after starting the season with much lower expectations from the general public.

There's still time for the Cowboys to turn Jones's frown upside down. But it's an undeniably depressing showing for Dallas fans.

