CeeDee Lamb Seems Thrilled After Landing Record-Setting Contract Extension
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb agreed to a massive contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, and he seems pretty happy about it.
Lamb and the Cowboys have come to terms on a four-year, $136 million extension that will include $100 million in guarantees. The deal includes a wide receiver record $38 million signing bonus and will pay the 25-year-old the second highest annual average salary at his position. He'll get $34 million per year, while Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson will receive $35 million per year.
After news of the deal became public, NFL receiver "specialist" Delfonte Diamond took to his Instagram stories and posted a picture of Lamb sporting a huge smile.
That looks like a man really happy with his new contract.
Lamb earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2023 while leading the NFL in receptions. He finished the season with 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. He added 133 yards and two more touchdowns on 14 carries. The Oklahoma product was second in receiving yards and third in receiving touchdowns league-wide.
That followed a 2022 campaign where he was named second-team All-Pro after racking up 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns on 107 receptions.
Lamb has become one of the league's top pass-catchers, and was bound to be rewarded for it. He seems thrilled the ordeal is finally over.