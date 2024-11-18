SI

Cameras Caught Josh Jacobs's Taunting Move to Bears Defender in Packers Win

The NFC North rivalry is always full of intensity on the field.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs taunts Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson to tackle him.
Green Bay Packers–Chicago Bears rivalry games are always heated between the two NFC North teams.

Even though Packers running back Josh Jacobs only played in his first Green Bay vs. Chicago game on Sunday, he brought that level of intensity on the field during the close 20–19 Green Bay victory.

While Jacobs was completing one of his runs, he looked Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson right in the eyes and motioned for him to come tackle him—taunting at its finest.

Johnson listened to Jacobs as he then pushed the running back onto the sidelines to end the play.

One of those moments where you get what you wished for.

Jacobs led the Packers on Sunday with 76 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries. He also caught four passes for 58 yards.

The Bears attempted a win as time expired, but Packers defensive lineman Karl Brooks blocked Cairo Santos's 46-yard field goal attempt to end the game.

The rivals face each other again on January 5, and we'll see what heated on-field moments come out of that game.

