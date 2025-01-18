Cameras Caught Kris Boyd Shoving Texans Special Teams Coach After Kickoff Penalty
It didn't take long for tempers to flare during Saturday's AFC divisional round clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. On the opening kickoff, the Chiefs returned the ball 63 yards, and got an additional 15 yards tacked on as a result of a penalty from Kris Boyd, who had taken off his helmet and launched it.
Upon arriving at the sideline after taking the costly and unnecessary penalty, Boyd was irate. The special teams player was caught by the broadcast cameras aggressively shoving Texans special teams coach Frank Ross. Ross could be seen shouting in the direction of Boyd after the play, who did not hesitate to extend both arms and give his coach a hard shove straight to the chest.
It was certainly an unusual happenstance, especially on the very first play of the game. It doesn't appear any immediate discipline was handed to Boyd though, as he was spotted out on the field during the Texans' next kickoff.