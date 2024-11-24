SI

Cameras Caught Kyle Shanahan's Furious Reaction to Another 49ers Penalty vs. Packers

Stephen Douglas

The San Francisco 49ers traveled to Wisconsin to play the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. The Packers were looking for revenge after the Niners beat them in the Divisional Round last season while the 49ers were just trying to get the right number of players on the field in the first half.

Midway through the second quarter the Packers were facing second-and-seven from the 49ers' 10-yard line and Jordan Love threw an interception. But it was called back because the 49ers' defense had too many men on the field, which negated the turnover.

On the very next play the Niners had 12 men on the field again and coach Kyle Shanahan was absolutely furious.

Clearly, this was not what the coach was looking for and who could blame him?

Two plays later the Packers scored a touchdown and tok a 17-0 lead.

