Cameras Caught Taylor Swift’s Stressed Reaction at Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing their biggest game of the NFL postseason in Sunday's AFC championship tilt against the Buffalo Bills, and after roughly two quarters it's looking like it'll be a close affair with the Chiefs currently up 14-10.
Patrick Mahomes and Co. made easy work of the Bills' defense with a touchdown on the opening drive, but Bills QB Josh Allen responded quickly after a shaky start saw him nearly throw two back-to-back interceptions. Mahomes suffered some early-game woes, too, losing a crucial fumble at the end of the first quarter that marked the Chiefs' first turnover since Week 11.
As the two AFC quarterbacks continue to compete against each other stride for stride and touchdown for touchdown, one fan noticed Taylor Swift nervously rocking back in forth in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.
Swift looked locked into the game while also visibly stressed about the Chiefs' performance so far:
Same, Taylor, same. Still plenty of football left to be played in this one.