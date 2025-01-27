SI

Cameras Caught Taylor Swift’s Stressed Reaction at Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game

Kristen Wong

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift reacts during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift reacts during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. / Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing their biggest game of the NFL postseason in Sunday's AFC championship tilt against the Buffalo Bills, and after roughly two quarters it's looking like it'll be a close affair with the Chiefs currently up 14-10.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. made easy work of the Bills' defense with a touchdown on the opening drive, but Bills QB Josh Allen responded quickly after a shaky start saw him nearly throw two back-to-back interceptions. Mahomes suffered some early-game woes, too, losing a crucial fumble at the end of the first quarter that marked the Chiefs' first turnover since Week 11.

As the two AFC quarterbacks continue to compete against each other stride for stride and touchdown for touchdown, one fan noticed Taylor Swift nervously rocking back in forth in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift looked locked into the game while also visibly stressed about the Chiefs' performance so far:

Same, Taylor, same. Still plenty of football left to be played in this one.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL