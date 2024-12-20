Cameron Dicker, Chargers Make NFL History with Successful Fair Catch Free Kick Attempt
It was a historic night at SoFi Stadium during Thursday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos.
As the first half came to a close, Los Angeles kicker Cameron Dicker converted the first free-kick field goal in NFL history since 1976, nailing it from 57 yards out.
What is a free kick, you ask? Here's the long and short of it.
The fair catch free kick is a rarely attempted play in football. According to NFL rules, a team that just made a fair catch is allowed to attempt a free kick—for three points—from the spot of the catch. Prior to the kick, the opposing team must be lined up at least ten yards from the ball and the kick itself can either be attempted as a place kick or a drop kick.
If the ball goes through the uprights, the kicking team is awarded three points. If the kick fails, the opposing team is awarded control of the ball from the spot of the kick—but can also return it if it doesn't go out of bounds.
The reason the play is so rare is that a) most fair catches are made out of field goal range and b) if the attempt fails, the kicking team immediately gives the ball back to the opposing team.
In some instances, such as Thursday night with minimal time left on the clock, an attempt makes sense. The Chargers took advantage—and cut into Denver's lead.
Dicker's kick was the first fair catch free kick attempted since 2019, and the first successful free kick since 1976—nearly 50 years ago. That kick was also made by a Charger, San Diego's Ray Wersching.
