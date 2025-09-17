Cardi B, Patriots WR Stefon Diggs Expecting First Child Together
Grammy Award-winner Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are expecting their first child together, she told CBS Mornings' Gayle King on Wednesday.
Cardi B and Diggs, who plays wide receiver for the Patriots, were rumored to have begun dating in October of last year. Their relationship was confirmed by the rapper this past June in an Instagram post.
"I'm actually, I'm very excited," Cardi B told King in an interview, promoting her new album, "Am I The Drama?" which drops this Friday. "I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby. Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers."
This will be Cardi B's fourth child, and Diggs's second.
"I feel like we're really great, and one of the best at what we do," Cardi B continued, speaking of her budding relationship with Diggs. "And me and him think the same way. It's like, 'Yeah, we're one of the greatest, but what's next? ... Do it again.' We have to do it again all the time ... we're never like comfortable. We wanna keep doing it."
Diggs—a four-time NFL Pro Bowler—signed a three-year contract worth up to $69 million with New England this offseason. Through two games with his new team, he's hauled in 10 catches for 89 yards from quarterback Drake Maye.
Congrats to the happy couple.