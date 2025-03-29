Stefon Diggs's Complete Contract Details Upon Signing With Patriots
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs officially put pen to paper on his new contract with the New England Patriots on Friday afternoon.
Upon signing, the 31-year-old told reporters in Foxborough, Mass., that he's looking forward to working with quarterback Drake Maye—who he likened to Josh Allen—and that he's ahead of schedule from his ACL surgery last season.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the full details of Diggs' deal with the Patriots:
• $16.6 million fully guaranteed.
• $22.6 million guaranteed for injury.
• $18.5 million in 2025
$12.0 million signing bonus (fully guaranteed).
$2.9 million base (fully guaranteed).
$3.4 million in per-game roster bonuses.
$200K workout bonus.
• $22.5 million in 2026
$20.6 million base ($1.7 million fully guaranteed, $6 million more guaranteed for injury).
$1.7 million in per-game roster bonuses.
$200K workout bonus.
$6 million injury guaranteed becomes fully guaranteed next March.
• $22.5 million in 2027
$20.6 million base.
$1.7 million in per-game roster bonuses.
$200K workout bonus.
• $4 million in 2025 performance incentives
$500K at 70, 80, 90, and 100 receptions.
$500K at 1,000, 1,100, 1,200, and 1,300 yards.
• $500K Pro Bowl incentive in each year
• Total: $63.5 million in base pay, plus $5.5 million in incentives for max of $69 million.