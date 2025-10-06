Cardinals OL Had Classiest Message for Emari Demercado After Brutal Goal-Line Fumble

Paris Johnson Jr. came over to console Emari Demercado right after his costly fumble at the goal line:



"I wanted to be one of the first people to find him on the sideline...Make sure he's not catching looks and stares and people mumbling...I didn't want him to hear any of that." https://t.co/z3VsDonIBs pic.twitter.com/ia6yWWqQAc