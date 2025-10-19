Cardinals Make Official Decision on Kyler Murray's Week 7 Status
Kyler Murray is currently dealing with a foot injury that kept him out of the Week 6 contest vs. the Colts. Now, the Cardinals quarterback will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday vs. the Packers because of the same injury.
In his absence, Jacoby Brissett will get his second start of the season. Last week in the 31-27 loss to Indianapolis, Brissett completed 27 of 44 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The most yards Murray has completed in a game this season so far is 220, so Brissett definitely delivered on his passes, even though Arizona didn't win in the end.
Before suffering the foot injury, Murray completed 110 of 161 passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions through five games. He led Arizona to a hot 2-0 start to the season, but then lost the next three contests. The Cardinals currently hold a 2-4 record heading into Sunday's matchup, putting them last in the NFC West.
When will Kyler Murray return from injury
Before Murray was officially listed inactive for Sunday's game, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the quarterback was expected to return from injury after Arizona's upcoming bye week in Week 8. This means Murray would likely start in Arizona's Week 9 Monday Night Football primetime game on Monday, Nov. 3 against the Cowboys.