Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Will Miss Sunday's Game vs. Colts
Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray will miss Sunday's game against the Colts with a foot injury, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.
Jacoby Brissett, who played for the Colts from 2017-'20, will start in Murray's place.
It will be Brissett's first start with the Cardinals since signing with the franchise in the offseason. He spent last season with the Patriots, where he began the year as the starter before ceding the starting role to then-rookie Drake Maye.
Brissett has appeared in two games this season in mop-up duty for Murray, and has only attempted one pass, which was an incompletion. Last season in New England, he completed 59.0% of his passes for 826 yards and two touchdowns to one interception in eight games.