SI

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Will Miss Sunday's Game vs. Colts

Jacoby Brissett is set to start in Murray's place.

Mike McDaniel

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start in place of Kyler Murray on Sunday.
Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start in place of Kyler Murray on Sunday. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray will miss Sunday's game against the Colts with a foot injury, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

Jacoby Brissett, who played for the Colts from 2017-'20, will start in Murray's place.

It will be Brissett's first start with the Cardinals since signing with the franchise in the offseason. He spent last season with the Patriots, where he began the year as the starter before ceding the starting role to then-rookie Drake Maye.

Brissett has appeared in two games this season in mop-up duty for Murray, and has only attempted one pass, which was an incompletion. Last season in New England, he completed 59.0% of his passes for 826 yards and two touchdowns to one interception in eight games.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL