Cardinals Make Official Quarterback Decision Ahead of ‘MNF’ Matchup With Cowboys
Ahead of the Cardinals’ matchup with the Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 9, Arizona has made a decision on their starting quarterback as Kyler Murray continues to nurse a foot injury.
On Saturday, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that Murray isn’t quite ready to start Monday, so they will look to Jacoby Brissett to make his third straight start. Arizona is on a five-game skid after they started their 2025 campaign 2–0. They suffered narrow defeats in Brissett’s two starts in Murray’s absence, falling to the Colts and Packers by four points apiece before a bye week in Week 8.
“Looking at the week of work today, Kyler is not going to be ready to start the game so Jacoby will start,” Gannon said in a Saturday press conference via PHNX Sports. “Obviously feel good about Jacoby. I do want to give it the next couple days to see if Kyler could possibly have a role on game day.”
Gannon left the door open for Murray to return Monday against the Cowboys, but not as the starter. Even if we don’t see him on the field this week, it seems Murray should be ready to return in Arizona’s next game in Seattle against the Seahawks. Gannon said he doesn’t expect Murray to land on injured reserve due to the injury, also via PHNX Sports.
The Cardinals are 2–5 on the year and 2–3 with Murray as their starter. He’s thrown for 962 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions over the five games, while adding 173 yards and a score on the ground. Brissett has looked strong in relief despite the two losses. He’s thrown for 599 yards with four touchdowns and an interception in his two starts.