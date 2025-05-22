SI

Cardinals Place CB Sean Murphy-Bunting on Non-Football Injury List

The roster move means that Murphy-Bunting, a starter of 15 games last season, will not play this upcoming season.

Mike McDaniel

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List and will miss the 2025 season.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List and will miss the 2025 season. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals have placed starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List, and he will miss the 2025 NFL season.

The injury to Murphy-Bunting is not yet known.

Murphy-Bunting started 15 games for the Cardinals last season in his sixth season in the NFL. He recorded three interceptions, five passes defended and 52 combined tackles. It was the first year of a three-year, $25.5 million contract that he signed last offseason, that included nearly $17.4 million guaranteed.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL