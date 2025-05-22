Cardinals Place CB Sean Murphy-Bunting on Non-Football Injury List
The roster move means that Murphy-Bunting, a starter of 15 games last season, will not play this upcoming season.
In this story:
The Arizona Cardinals have placed starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List, and he will miss the 2025 NFL season.
The injury to Murphy-Bunting is not yet known.
Murphy-Bunting started 15 games for the Cardinals last season in his sixth season in the NFL. He recorded three interceptions, five passes defended and 52 combined tackles. It was the first year of a three-year, $25.5 million contract that he signed last offseason, that included nearly $17.4 million guaranteed.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published