SI

Cardinals Poach Eagles Star Pass Rusher Josh Sweat With Four-Year Deal

Sweat was a key cog to Philadelphia's defensive front on last year's Super Bowl team.

Mike McDaniel

The Arizona Cardinals are set to sign veteran pass rusher Josh Sweat.
The Arizona Cardinals are set to sign veteran pass rusher Josh Sweat. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Philadelphia Eagles star pass rusher Josh Sweat to a four-year, $76.4 million deal that includes $41 million guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sweat was a key cog in Philadelphia's defensive front on last season's Super Bowl title team, and will now reunite with former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in Arizona.

The seven-year NFL veteran has been a mainstay on Philadelphia's defense since taking over a full-time starting job in 2021. Over his seven seasons with the Eagles, Sweat has made 237 combined tackles, including 54 for loss and 43.0 sacks.

Sweat's departure will leave a significant hole for the Eagles to replace in 2025 as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Next. btn-nfl-free-agency-2025. Every NFL Free Agent Signing. dark

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL