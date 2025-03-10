Cardinals Poach Eagles Star Pass Rusher Josh Sweat With Four-Year Deal
The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Philadelphia Eagles star pass rusher Josh Sweat to a four-year, $76.4 million deal that includes $41 million guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Sweat was a key cog in Philadelphia's defensive front on last season's Super Bowl title team, and will now reunite with former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in Arizona.
The seven-year NFL veteran has been a mainstay on Philadelphia's defense since taking over a full-time starting job in 2021. Over his seven seasons with the Eagles, Sweat has made 237 combined tackles, including 54 for loss and 43.0 sacks.
Sweat's departure will leave a significant hole for the Eagles to replace in 2025 as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions.