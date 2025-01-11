Cardinals Send Planes to Help Evacuate Rams Players, Families and Pets for Playoff Game
The Arizona Cardinals are taking extra steps to help make sure the Los Angeles Rams feel at home when they take over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to play their wild-card game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that the game, which was scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday night, would be moved to Arizona due to the wildfires currently causing destruction across the area.
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cardinals have been doing what they can to help the Rams through what is undoubtedly a difficult and stressful transition. The team went as far as donating the use of two of their planes to help the Rams team, their staff, their families, and even their pets to relocate to Arizona as they wait for the fires to stem.
The Cardinals are also giving the Rams use of their training facility ahead of the big game.
Fans loved the classy gesture from the Cardinals towards their divisional rivals.
The Rams will be playing to represent their city on Monday night, but they clearly have more than just the Los Angeles community pulling for them through this difficult time.