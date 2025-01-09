Matthew Stafford Emotionally Addresses Rams' Playoff Mindset Amid Los Angeles Fires
It's a tired cliché that in the face of regional, national or global tragedy, sports become secondary—but within that cliché there is truth. The Los Angeles Rams' wild-card playoff game Monday against the Minnesota Vikings assuredly ranks very low on the list of most Angelenos' priorities as they grapple with wildfires surrounding their city.
On Thursday, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford addressed the wildfires directly in a press conference amid the NFL's suggestion that the game could be relocated to Glendale, Ariz.
"We're the Los Angeles Rams. We play for the people in this community," Stafford said. "This week will be another example of that. ... Hopefully (it will be) a great escape for people who have been going through tough times."
The massive fires have claimed the homes of multiple sports figures, including Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick and Louisville quarterback Miller Moss; Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he lost his childhood home.
Monday's game in Inglewood, Calif. remains—for the time being—on as scheduled.