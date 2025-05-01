Cardinals TE Found Out About His Record Contract Extension While Doing Something Fun
The Arizona Cardinals gave tight end Trey McBride a record contract extension on April 3 to make him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history at the time—San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle has since dethroned him from this title.
McBride agreed to a four-year extension worth $76 million to earn about $19 million annually. That's a huge payday for the offensive player.
But, McBride was a little busy when his agent was calling him about the new extension. The Cardinals star was playing a round of golf with some of his teammates when the deal was being negotiated. It was difficult for him to finish his round after finding out his new massive deal.
"I had a couple missed calls from my agent, and I was like 'Ah man, something's probably heating up,' but I'm just out there with a couple of my teammates playing golf just enjoying the day," McBride shared on Subpar. "That kind of all went down and I'm out there on the 10th hole trying to finish out a round after I just found out that I got this big deal done. It was exciting, but it was fun, too.
"I'm like 'When that cart girl comes back around, just get whatever you guys want, I'll take care of it.'"
It sounds like McBride had a fun day celebrating his contract extension at least, even if his round didn't end up the way he may have hoped.