49ers Make George Kittle Highest-Paid Tight End With New Contract Extension
The San Francisco 49ers and George Kittle agreed to terms on a contract extension that will make the six-time Pro Bowl selection the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, as Kittle told Bussin' With The Boys on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The deal is worth $76.4 million and spans four years. It includes $40 million guaranteed. In terms of both total value and average annual value ($19.1 million per year), Kittle is now the highest-paid at his position, surpassing Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.
Kittle was entering the final year of a five-year, $75 million contract he signed with the 49ers back in August of 2020. Both sides had expressed a desire to get a deal done, though it was reported earlier in April that Kittle and San Francisco were "far apart" on negotiations.
The heat was seemingly turned up on the 49ers when Kittle declined to attend the first day of the club's voluntary offseason workouts last Tuesday, an absence that was reported to be contract-related. But Kittle himself denied such reports.
Kittle, 31, is entering his ninth season in the NFL. He has been named to the Pro Bowl six times and was an All-Pro twice, most recently in '23. Kittle is coming off of one of the most productive seasons in his career, as he tallied 78 receptions for 1,106 receiving yards (his most since '18) and eight touchdown receptions, which was tied for second among all tight ends.
With Kittle now under contract through '29, will quarterback Brock Purdy be the next 49ers to sign the dotted line?