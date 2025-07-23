Are the Arizona Cardinals Overrated, Underrated, or Spot On in Latest Power Rankings?
Training camp is here, and the Arizona Cardinals are looking to buck the trend of regular seasons that don't lead to the playoffs.
The Cardinals put in the work in the offseason, going to town on the defensive front, while adding depth along the way and young talent with ceilings that are the highest they will be in their careers.
Plenty of attention will be paid towards the newcomers, but there are also big expectations for the likes of Kyler Murray, Trey Benson, and Marvin Harrison Jr. amongst the rest of the Cards roster.
As we gear up for the final segment of the offseason before the season, The Athletic released their latest power rankings. There was a lot of promise and hype surrounding Arizona leading up to training camp; however, it seems as if not everyone was on the train, as they have the Cards dropping two spots in the rankings to 22nd.
Too High, or Too Low?
Optimism is always hard to come by when your NFL team hasn't lived up to expectations over the years. However, things were looking up for the Cardinals, and it still should despite the drop in ranking.
The Cardinals haven't lost anything thus far into offseason programs, and hope that continues into training camp. They boast an offense that has plenty of potential and a reinvorgated defense that will surely test opposing offenses.
The 22nd spot seems a bit low. The only reason I can think why is because the Cardinals are low key, staying out of the national media's attention as they wait to show them what kind of team they are.
When looking at who is above them, the case can absolutely be made that they should be higher. The Bears, Seahawks, Dolphins, Raiders, and Cowboys all have something to prove in one way or another and don't necessarily have the roster that is as gelled as the Cardinals.
The Cardinals enter this season with new pieces, but their core remains solidly intact. The same can't be said for the other teams aforementioned.
The Bears are bringing in a new system under head coach Ben Johnson, and Caleb Williams needs to show more. The Seahawks have a new quarterback behind center and lost DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Dolphins are currently in a weird flux, and per usual, their season will hinge on the health of Tua Tagovailoa. The Raiders, however promising their offseason was, will be ushering in pretty much a whole new staff and roster. And the Cowboys, well, they are the Cowboys, and will be looking to get whatever is left out of Dak Prescott.
The Cardinals may not be on everyone's radar, but they are surely still being doubted as we inch towards camp and the regular season. Only time will tell if the people at The Athletic are right or the Cardinals can prove the doubters wrong.
