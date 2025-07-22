3 Last-Minute Moves Arizona Cardinals Could Make Before Training Camp
The Arizona Cardinals have made a ton of moves this offseason -- additions, subtractions, trades, extensions, you name it -- to get better and finish a push to return to the postseason after narrowly missing it last season.
They were busy birds to be sure (pun intended), but they don't appear to be done just yet.
Arizona just signed defensive lineman Kyon Barrs to compete in an already deep defensive line room, which proves that they aren't satisfied with adding competition across the board even with training camp and preseason football on the doorstep.
Are there any other moves that the Cardinals could make as soon as they maximize every opportunity to improve this roster as they can? I think they could address some existing holes on the roster and make a few calls to some former players to see what they're up to these days.
Perhaps they may even try an avenue that no team has reportedly done as of now.
Bring in more competition at right guard/tackle
Breaking news: Richie Bradshaw is critical of the right side of the Cardinals' offensive line. In other news, the sky is blue and water is wet.
In all seriousness, I am asking the Cardinals to continue adding as much competition as possible to the right side of their offensive line. I know they appear to be comfortable with what's on deck, but there's no harm in bringing in more bodies -- especially after doing as much with a defensive line position that already had an excessive amount of competition.
I would prefer to add guys who can get on the field now rather than kick the tires on injured vets like Will Hernandez, but I am open to any avenues as long as it continues to push for more competition for the strong side of the trenches.
Re-sign Kyzir White
The Cardinals appear to be content with their linebacking corps, but we know that they value White, who has been with Arizona each of the first two seasons under this regime. There are limitations to White's game, but he's been a consistent and reliable player for the defense since day one. He's still sitting in free agency and I encourage the team to bring him in.
At this point in the offseason, White won't command much of anything in terms of contract numbers, and he's already well-established with the team. He knows the system and the locker room and, as far as we know, seems to be a well-respected player.
Again, I understand that the team likes what they have, but he's more cost-effective now than ever before and could round out a remade defense.
Contact Isaiah Bond for a legal update
Let's keep this as brief as possible.
There are TONS layers regarding Bond and his current legal status with a defamation lawsuit pending for previous allegations, which led to him going undrafted after being perceived as a likely draft pick for this past draft. There's a reason that no team has signed him yet, especially with no court dates publicly scheduled.
It may be worth a quick phone call to Bond and his representatives to check the current status of everything. If the Cardinals are comfortable with the status, they could keep in touch as things progress.