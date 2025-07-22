What Arizona Cardinals Got in New DL Signing
The Arizona Cardinals defensive line group is getting even deeper than before after the team opted to sign former UFL starter Kyon Barrs. The former Arizona Wildcat and USC Trojan went undrafted in the NFL in 2024 and spent last year after trying unsuccessfully to make rosters with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.
To keep his dreams of playing professional football alive, Barrs spent last year in the UFL with Arlington Renegades where he recorded 23 tackles and a sack in 10 games. His performance earned him workouts with the Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals, with Arizona offering him a training camp tryout as the preseason approached.
It's always awesome to see a guy get a shot for redemption and pursue their ultimate goal, and Barrs is getting that with the Cardinals. There is a looming question with Barrs signing with the team and that's how does he fit into the equation?
Barrs is joining a defensive line room that saw no shortage of investments this offseason with multiple free agent signings, a first-round draft choice made to the spot, and several pre-existing players on the roster set to compete.
In total, Arizona has (at least) eight players vying for a roster spot -- not including UDFA Elijah Simmons, who has an equal chance to make this team as Barrs does.
And to put any concerns to rest -- no, it's insanely unlikely that the Cardinals will hold on to more than 5-6 defensive linemen let alone all 10 of these guys.
But they signed Barrs for a reason and we're here to figure out what that reason may be. What does Barrs bring to the table that some of these other guys don't? That will be up to Barrs to prove, but what we do know about him is he's a big body at 6'1, 301 lbs.
There isn't much pass rushing apparent here, with a single sack last season in the UFL and five sacks in college -- which all came in 2021 with the Wildcats. Unless something drastically changes and clicks for Barrs, it's unlikely we will see him turn into an ace pass rusher. Instead, he should focus on developing his run defense.
The Cardinals ranked in the bottom half of the league last year in run defense and must improve significantly in that area if they hope to return to the postseason. That's why the team made so many changes up front -- and that's where Barrs could see his best opportunity to stick with the team.
Barrs will need to show himself to be a top-tier run defender over the next few weeks and separate himself from the pack. Arizona will be happy to retain big men who can stuff the run and if Barrs shows that ability, he could be worth holding onto.
The defensive line battle only got deeper with Barrs' addition, but it's far from over for him to lock up his pro future.