Arizona Cardinals Finally Sign Top Rookie
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have signed Will Johnson to his rookie contract ahead of training camp, as officially announced by the team.
From the team's Media Relations department:
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced the signing of Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, the team’s second-round (47th overall) selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, to a four-year contract. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.
"The Cardinals now have all seven members of their 2025 NFL Draft class under contract.
"Johnson (6-2, 194) was a two-time All-American and two-time All-Big Ten selection who appeared in 32 games (21 starts) in three seasons at Michigan. He finished his career with 68 tackles, nine interceptions (three returned for TDs) and 10 passes defensed. His three career interception returns for touchdowns set a new school record at Michigan. In his final two seasons with the Wolverines, Johnson had six interceptions with no TD catches allowed on 478 coverage snaps according to PFF. Johnson was the Defensive MVP in Michigan’s College Football Playoff National Championship game victory over Washington to cap the 2023 season. He was also named a first-team All-American following that 2023 season."
Johnson was one of the final second-round picks in this year's draft class to have signed his deal after only two had put pen to paper on their contracts entering the month of July - which many speculate was due issues over guaranteed money in negotiations.
However, Johnson gets his deal done and officially is a Cardinal before the start of camp.
Arizona players report today with their first practice on Wednesday. Fans will be able to see Johnson and the rest of the squad for the first time on Thursday.